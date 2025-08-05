Deal: Only have one HDMI input? Multiply it with the Anker HDMI Switch

Some monitors and TVs only have a single HDMI port. This is fine if your entertainment system is simple, but if you have multiple devices, it can get really annoying to plug and unplug the HDMI port constantly. This is when something like the Anker HDMI Switch comes in handy. It can turn one HDMI input into two, and you can take it home for a mere $9.99 right now! Buy the Anker HDMI Switch for just $9.99 ($10 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal,” meaning it should go away relatively soon. It’s also an automatic discount, so just add it to your cart and check out.

Anker HDMI Switch Anker HDMI Switch See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Limited Time Deal!

I am a fan of affordable TVs and monitors, mainly because modern ones are pretty good and they have no smart TV OS. I have no need for a built-in operating system, as I always use a Chromecast with Google TV, anyway. Not to mention, saving money is always nice. The one downside is that these cheaper TVs usually come with a single HDMI port. Switching the cable around is no fun, but there is a cheap and straightforward solution. Just get an HDMI switch!

The Anker HDMI Switch is only $9.99 right now, which equates to a 50% discount. The premise is simple. You’ll get a single HDMI output on one end, and a couple of HDMI inputs on the other. The output connects to the TV, and the other two can be computers, consoles, Blu-ray players, or whatever you prefer. You can then press the single button on the accessory to switch between video sources.

The Anker HDMI Switch supports resolutions of up to 4K@60fps. Other features include Dolby, HDR, and 3D content. It’s also conveniently small, measuring only 2.17 x 2.17 x 0.57 in. It also has a metallic finish, so it won’t really feel like a cheap accessory.

Are you interested? This is a record-low price for this accessory, and at only $9.99, it is truly a no-brainer if you can find value in it.Go get yours while it’s hot!

