Here's a simple solution to use two devices with one monitor

The number of ports available on TVs and monitors can be limited unless you pay for a higher-end model. If you don’t have HDMI connections to spare, but want to use multiple devices, one way to go about it is to keep unplugging and plugging HDMI cables. Or you can spend a mere $9.99 on the Anker HDMI Switch and make the experience much more seamless. Buy an Anker HDMI Switch for only $9.99 ($6 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but there is a caveat: It is exclusive to Prime members. You can learn more about Amazon Prime plans and pricing here. Do keep in mind that new members get a free 30-day trial!

TVs and monitors are becoming very affordable, and cheap ones are no longer bad! I like maximizing my value per dollar by going with something affordable that still looks great. However, port availability is one area where these affordable screens usually fall behind. I solve this with an HDMI switch, because I use my monitors for my computer and a smart TV dongle. Maybe you have a PC and a console, or a Blu-ray player, etc.

The Anker HDMI Switch has two HDMI inputs and one HDMI output. Just plug the output into the monitor, and the inputs into your devices. Once set up, you can switch between the video sources with the click of a button. Of course, specs matter. The Anker HDMI Switch will meet most people’s demands. It supports resolutions up to 4K UHD and framerates of up to 60fps. Other features include Dolby, HDR, and 3D support.

I love that it is tiny at 2.17 x 2.17 x 0.57in. It has a metallic finish, too, so it won’t feel like a cheap product, even if it is just a $9.99 accessory.

Sign up for this deal while it’s hot! We’re not sure how long the offer will last. It will honestly change the way you manage your monitor experience, and for a super low price.

Follow