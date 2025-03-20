This awesome Anker Flat Plug Power Strip 300J is only $20 right now

We usually don’t think much about which power strip we buy. Think about it: it’s what powers all your fun electronics, so why not get one that offers more than your typical, boring experience? Here’s a really neat deal on the Anker Flat Plug Power Strip 300J. It’s only $19.99, saving you 44%! Get the Anker Flat Plug Power Strip 300J for just $19.99 ($16 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. You get to pick between Black and White color versions, and both are equally discounted. By the way, the White version is also available with a 10-foot extension chord, and it’s $25.99. Just in case you need more than the five feet in the base version.

Anker Flat Plug Power Strip 300J Anker Flat Plug Power Strip 300J See price at Amazon Save $16.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker Flat Plug Power Strip 300J isn’t your basic power strip. For starters, it has a really nice design that you wouldn’t mind looking at. It’s thin and has slanted sides that will provide a nice angle for more easily accessing AC outlets.

Anker really thought about the details with this one and provided ample space between the plugs, so you’ll also have fewer issues with plugs getting in each other’s way. We also love that the extension plug is really thin and flat, so it sits pretty flush with the wall. Only 0.35 inches will stick out when plugged in.

While you only get six AC outlets, it is a compact and easy-to-carry power strip. Not to mention, you will get plenty of USB ports to charge devices directly, so you can save the actual AC outlets for more demanding electronics.

There are two USB-C and two USB-A ports here. That said, these aren’t the fastest. The two USB-A connections can output 12W. One USB-C can reach 20W, while the second one maxes out at 15W. That said, those are max speeds, and they can only be reached if you only plug one device into the USB ports. These speeds get shared as you plug in more electronics. Luckily, the AC outlets can handle anything, though.

As the name implies, you also get 300 joules of surge protection, which is comforting. Anker provides an 18-month warranty and will even offer a warranty on up to $200,000 of connected equipment!

This is actually a record-low price for this item, so you might want to take advantage of the deal before it goes back to its retail price.

