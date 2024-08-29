Save $300 on the Anker EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler and upgrade your summer outings

Regular coolers are great, but they don’t seem to keep things cold enough by the end of any party or outing. I’ve been dreaming about getting a good powered cooler for a while, and today’s deal may just push me over the edge. The Anker EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler is discounted by $300 right now, bringing the price down to a more reasonable $499. Get the Anker EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler for $499 with Prime

This deal is offered by Amazon, and it is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, you may want to consider getting one, even if for only a month. The monthly price is $15, but if you’re a new member, you can get a 30-day free trial, so you may be able to access this deal for free!

$499 may still be a bit pricey for a cooler, but this is no usual cooler. The Anker EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler is very special. A full charge can keep the temperature cool for up to 42 hours. Keep in mind this powered cooler also requires no ice, so you get to fill the whole 33L capacity with food. And if you run out of energy, there are multiple ways to charge it: USB-C, AC outlet, optional 100W solar panel, or even a car socket.

Otherwise, the cooler has some excellent additional features you will enjoy. There is a pull-out table that also doubles as a holder for towing the unit, thanks to its 6-inch wheels. It even has an integrated bottle opener! And since it has a sizeable 299Wh battery, you can also use the charger to power with a 60W USB-C port and a couple of 12W USB-A connections. You can also look into things like temperature, battery charge, and more using the official app.

Want in on this deal? Go buy your Anker EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler as soon as you can, as this is still the lowest price we’ve seen this product reach, and discounts don’t come too often.

