Prime pick: Anker’s 13-in-1 docking station is cheaper than ever, but only until midnight

Anker

A docking station that doubles as a portable hub is a smart fit for anyone who splits time between a desk and another workspace. The Anker Nano 13-in-1 Docking Station stands out for that reason, and right now, there is a strong deal on it.

Its most notable feature is the detachable 6-in-1 hub built into the top of the dock. That gives you a compact desk dock when you are settled in, plus a smaller hub you can take with you when you head out. It also supports triple-display setups, making it a useful option for people who need more screen space on a USB-C laptop. Anker includes up to 85W power delivery for laptops, along with added charging for phones or accessories. Port choices include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD, microSD, and audio-style expansion depending on configuration. It is best suited to USB-C, Thunderbolt, and USB4 laptops that support DisplayPort Alt Mode, especially Windows laptops and modern MacBooks.

As for the deal, Amazon has it for $104.49 instead of the usual $149.99. That is a 30% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen, beating the previous low of $109.95. That makes it one of the more interesting Prime Day accessory deals around.

To get this Prime Day price, buyers need an Amazon Prime membership. Anyone who is not already signed up can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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