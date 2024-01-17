Anker drops its 13-in-1 Docking Station price by 44%

Whether you’re short on power outlets or a tidy desk obsessive such as myself, a combined power source for all of your devices is a must-have. Anker is a market leader in this area, and the 575 USB-C 13-in-1 docking station is one of its top-end power hubs. It’s a notable outlay at its $250 retail price, but a new Amazon deal just slashed the cost by over $100, with the docking station now on sale for just $139.98. Anker 575 USB-C 13-in-1 Docking Station for $139.98 ($110 off)

The versatile docking station hasn’t been this affordable since Black Friday and has almost never been cheaper. The Amazon Choice device was even selling at almost full price over the holiday period, so this is a huge price drop.

The Anker docking station is equally effective whether you’re powering your laptop, Mac, Apple, or Android phone. It offers a substantial expansion capability, including an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an additional 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, and a USB-C data port. It also features three USB-A ports, dual HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, and SD/microSD card slots, along with a 3.5 mm AUX port and a DC input.

It’s obviously handy for charging a laptop and a mobile device simultaneously, with the 85W and 18W USB-C ports, but it also supports triple display streaming in 1080p@60Hz, allowing media to be displayed on up to three monitors concurrently. An 18-month warranty and customer service support should give you extra peace of mind if you decide to buy.

Learn more about the deal by tapping the widget above.

