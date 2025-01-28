Today's hottest deals on charging accessories: Chargers, cables, more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. These are labeled as “limited time deals,” except for the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station sale, which requires manually applying a coupon before adding the item to your cart.

Anker 735 65W 3-Port Charger

The Anker 735 65W 3-Port Charger is a previous-generation model, but it still has the technology needed to charge modern smartphones. Its max output is 65W, and both USB-C ports can reach this max speed when charging a single device. This is enough to charge almost any modern smartphone, save for a few exceptions that can charge extremely fast. In fact, 65W is enough to charge many tablets and laptops, even if not at fast speeds.

This one also supports PPS, which is a standard many new handsets require to reach top charging speeds. Such devices include ones from Google and Samsung, which are among the most popular.

Of course, the wattage is shared as you plug in more devices. In addition to the two USB-C ports, the unit comes with a USB-A connection that maxes out at 22.5W. At $29.99, this is a pretty awesome charger to consider.

Anker 100W GaN II 3-Port Charger

65W may not be enough for you, especially if you’ll be often charging multiple devices at once or more power-hungry tablets and laptops. The Anker 100W GaN II 3-Port Charger can charge at up to 100W, as its name implies.

This brick still has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. When charging a single device, each USB-C connection can reach 100W. The USB-A one can go up to 22.5W.

The one downside of this charger is that it doesn’t support PPS, so it may not charge all smartphones at full speeds. That said, this should be no problem for tablet and laptop users, and this one will be more capable for juicing up such devices.

UGREEN USB-C to USB-C 100W Cable (2-Pack)

You can use the cable provided by your manufacturer, but here’s a great deal for those who need some extra USB-C cables, or prefer to upgrade to something with a better build.

This 2-pack comes with two UGREEN USB-C cables, and they support 100W charging speeds. They are also made very nicely, featuring aluminum tips and a braided nylon cable. At just $7.99 for two 3.3ft cables, this is a really affordable way to get some quality cables.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

All the chargers and cables in the world will be no good if you have no access to actual power. If you often find yourself on the road, camping, or want to protect yourself from power outages, it’s good to have a capable power station. Here’s a really good deal on the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, which is currently $499.

While that isn’t exactly cheap, this power station is usually $999, so you’re saving about 50% here! It is also very capable. You’ll get a massive 1,056Wh battery. To put things into perspective, that is enough to charge an average smartphone over 90 times. It can also keep a light on for about 50 hours, or keep a fridge running for about 14 hours.

The max output is 1,800W, with peaks of up to 2,400W. This means it can easily power any smartphone, tablet, or laptop at full speeds, with wattage to spare.

It has six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a car socket. And if you really want to go off the grid, it supports up to 600W of solar panel input. These deals probably won’t last long, so make sure to get your quality charging accessories while you can! Don’t settle with cheap convenience store charging products. These can charge your devices much faster, are way better built, and can offer some handy extra features.

