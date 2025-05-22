Charger deals: Stop buying bad chargers and get these instead!

Anker

These offers come from Amazon. The Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger deal’s maximum savings are only available through an on-page coupon. Remember to apply it manually before adding the item to your cart. The others are limited time deals, so just add them to your cart and check out.

Which of these chargers is best for you? Now, we know picking the right charger can get confusing, so we’ll summarize and simplify which of these may be best for different types of users. Let’s jump right in!

Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger

The Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger is a bit older, so it makes sense that it’s also the cheapest on this post. That said, it is definitely not a bad charger, and it will serve most of you perfectly.

It has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection, so you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. There is one thing to keep in mind, though. Speeds get shared as you connect more devices to it. The max output is 65W, and both USB-C ports can reach these speeds if you’re only charging one device at a time. If you’re charging three devices, the main USB-C will be able to reach 40W, while the other two ports will be limited to 12W.

To put things into perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can charge at 45W, and there aren’t many mainstream devices that beat it in this department. It also supports PPS, so it will handle newer devices that require this standard to charge at full speeds.

This is a really nice deal if you’re looking to find a fast charger that can handle multiple connections, and that won’t break the bank.

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger The Anker Prime 67W GaN is an efficient and powerful charger. It supports all the key standards and can power up to three gadgets at a time. Its compact design is also great for travel. See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

This one isn’t significantly better than the one listed above, but the Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger is newer. You can definitely notice this in the more modern design. It is also more compact. If you want the newer model, it is only $10 more, and it’s still an excellent charger for the price.

You also get two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. Additionally, it has PPS support. The only significant technical difference is that the max output is slightly higher at 67W. Both USB-C connections have a max output of 67W when charging a single device, and the USB-A connection can reach as much as 22.5W.

Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN)

The Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN) is a great option if you know you will often be charging more power-hungry devices, such as tablets and laptops. It has a 100W max output and three available ports. Like the others, this one also comes with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port.

Both USB-C ports can reach as much as 100W when charging a single device. The USB-A port is also limited to 22.5W. And even if you’re using all three ports at once, the main USB-C port can still reach 65W!

This one is getting a bit more expensive and larger than the others, but it could be the only charger you will need in a long time. It could literally replace three chargers and handle your more powerful electronics. Don’t settle for much older, simpler, cheaper chargers. Those will just keep you tethered to AC outlets for longer. Get one of these instead. These are pretty fast, can charge multiple devices at once, and look pretty nice. Just try to act quickly, because these deals come and go very often.