The Anker Black Friday sale brings unbeatable prices on charging essentials

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Splurging on a new phone, tablet, and fitness tracker in the holiday sales isn’t as much fun if they’re not fully powered when you need them. Anker’s here to help with some impressive Black Friday deals on all manner of charging equipment. There’s up to 60% off power banks, wall chargers, and more.

The Anker 568 USB-C 11-in-1 Docking Station is a prime example of some of the deals on offer. The device retails for $300, but that asking price has been slashed in the promotion to an all-time low of just $119.99. If you find that your desk is short of power outlets or just a tangle of wires, this docking station is the solution you need.

Powered by USB4 technology, the Anker 568 offers an 11-in-1 expansion. It features a 40 Gbps upstream bandwidth, enabling 8K single monitor display and file transfers up to 10Gbps. The hub includes a 100W USB4 upstream port, two 10Gbps USB-C ports with 30W charging, four USB-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and two DisplayPorts.

