Need a charge? The Anker 747 150W Charger is 45% off!

Do you need a charger that can handle all your devices? The Anker 747 Charger can charge your smartphones, tablets, accessories, and even most modern laptops. Such high-end wall chargers don’t usually come cheap, but you can currently get the Anker 747 Charger at a $50 discount, which brings the price down to just $60. Get the Anker 747 Charger for only $60

This deal is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means it’s unknown how long the deal will stay active, but these usually don’t last too long. Especially this model is likely being discontinued soon, so it’s unclear if stock will run out soon.

Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker 747 Charger is likely getting so heavily discounted because it is an older charger. A wide variety of great Anker Prime models have launched, but this doesn’t mean the charger is outdated. On the contrary, it is a GaN charger that is made to be efficient, cooler, and very powerful.

The 150W max output is pretty impressive, even in 2024. All three USB-C ports can reach a maximum of 100W if you plug in a single device. Wattage gets shared if you plug in multiple devices. There is also a USB-A port that can reach 22.5W. At 100W, you can charge nearly any accessory or smartphone at full speed. Not only that, but it’s enough to power tablets and many modern laptops.

These features are impressive, considering the Anker 747 Charger is so small. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any 150W wall chargers at this price, so go get yours while the price is this low. We’ve actually never seen it reach this price level before!

If you want to consider other options, we have a list of the best wall chargers. Compare them yourself and find out how great this deal is!

You might like

Comments