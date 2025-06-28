Deal: The Anker 747 150W could be the only charger you need

I like to streamline my charging and would rather not have a bunch of chargers lying around. This is why I am a huge fan of multi-port chargers, and it’s hard to beat this Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger deal right now. It is $50 off and could be the only charger you need. Buy the Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger for $59.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discount is automatic, so all you need to do is add the item to your cart and check out.

Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger looks like a real serious accessory, and it is. This is a powerful charger with plenty of ports. It has a max 150W output, and all three USB-C ports can reach as much as 100W each. Additionally, the USB-A connection can reach 22.5W speeds.

Wattage aside, it’s also really nice that it comes with four ports. This means you can charge four items at once! And it can handle almost all modern mobile devices. For example, I would use the USB-C ports to charge my laptop, tablet, and smartphone. The USB-A connection could be saved for smaller accessories, like my smartwatch.

You’d be hard-pressed to find any 150W charger at this price, especially one coming from a renowned brand like Anker. All that said, it is an older charger, which is likely why it’s discounted so much.

It also lacks PPS support, which some modern devices require to reach max speeds. However, it will still work great. It will be nice to be able to charge all your main devices at once, not to mention that you won’t have to deal with a bunch of bricks when on the go. Go catch this deal while you can!

Extra deal: If you want something more modern

If you want to save a bit more, and don’t need all the power the product above offers, the Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN) is more modern, and it is still very capable.

This one has a maximum output of 100W, and both USB-C ports can reach these speeds when charging a single device. Wattage is shared if you plug in more devices simultaneously. It also has a 22.5W USB-A connection.

It looks better and is definitely smaller. That said, if you don’t mind a slightly bigger brick and a simpler look, we still think the Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger is a better option. It’s only $10 more right now, has an extra port, and a much higher output. If you’re not convinced by these, we also have a list of the best wall chargers. You’re bound to find something you like there!