Score a record 46% off the popular Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger

With new devices being gifted during the holiday season, it’s easy to forget to ensure you have the charging capacity to keep them in optimal condition. The popular Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger solves these issues in a compact, affordable package, and it just hit an all-time low price of $30.39 on Amazon. Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger for $30.39 ($26 off)

Selling for as much as $60 in the past, this is the best price we’ve tracked on the charger over on Amazon, where it boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over 10,000 reviews.

The Anker 735 Charger offers a compact design, akin to an AirPods Pro case, making it highly portable for on-the-go charging. The USB-C charger intelligently allocates power for optimal charging efficiency and can rapidly charge devices like the MacBook Pro with its 65W output. It’s compatible with a wide range of hardware and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. It also adheres to the latest IEC 62368-1 safety standard, ensuring safe usage. Satisfaction is guaranteed by an 18-month warranty and access to customer service.

Check out the Anker charger deal via the widget above.

Comments