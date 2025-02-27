Deal: Anker 733 is both a wall charger and a battery pack!

I like it when products can do more than one thing. It’s just so much more convenient to have fewer things for all your needs. This is why I have always been a fan of the Anker 733 Power Bank. It works as both a wall charger and a portable battery pack. It also helps that it is currently on sale for just $69.99. Get the Anker 733 Power Bank for just $69.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned deals website. This deal is only for the Black color model. Additionally, there is a limit of three units per customer. The website mentions the discounted price will be available for six more days, or “until sold out.”

Anker 733 Power Bank Anker 733 Power Bank Three ports and up to 65W charging Plug it into the wall, or take it on the go, the Anker 733 power bank packs 10,000mAh of juice, or pumps out up to 65W of charging straight from the wall as a plugin charger. See price at Woot! Save $30.00

The Anker 733 Power Bank is getting a bit old. It launched in 2022, but so far, we haven’t seen a worthy alternative or an upgraded version launched, so it is still my favorite charger/battery pack hybrid. It pretty much looks like an oversized multi-port charger, but houses a 10,000mAh battery that can continue charging your devices on the go. Quite convenient, right?

It’s pretty portable, too. It measures only 4.36 x 2.79 x 1.22in and weighs 11.3oz. The brick comes with Two USB-C ports and a USB-A connection.

When plugged in, the maximum output is 65W, and both USB-C ports can reach these top speeds when charging only one device. The wattage is shared as you plug in more gadgets.

It isn’t as fast if you use it as a portable battery pack. The maximum output would be reduced to 30W. That said, this shouldn’t be an issue, as you would be carrying it around, so there is no critical rush to charge anything as fast. It’s definitely something to keep in mind, though.

At just $69.99, this is a pretty good deal, but on Amazon, it is currently available for $79.99. Why not save $10 bucks more? Go get yours before they run out!

Extra deal: Do you need more power?

Anker SOLIX C200 DC Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C200 DC Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, we know many of you will need much more energy than the Anker 733 Power Bank. If you want something much more capable, here’s a nice deal on the Anker SOLIX C200 DC Power Bank Station. It’s currently $99.99, so only 30 more!

That said, the Anker SOLIX C200 DC definitely won’t fit in your pocket or small bag. It’s also no huge power station, though. It’s ‎3.94 x 7.28 x 4.33in and weighs 5.92lbs. The bigger size will make up for the inconvenience in power capacity, though.

This thing has a 60,000mAh battery. It can also output 200W. There are three USB-C ports, which can push 15W, 100W, or 140W. The two USB-A connections can reach 12W.

Oh, but wait; this one also supports up to 100W of solar panel input, so you can kind of go off the grid! This is quite the upgrade, really.

You might like