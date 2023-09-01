Anker's new 6-in-1 Charging Station solves your power problems

Those two wall sockets aren’t gonna be enough for your multitude of Android and iOS devices, but you also don’t want to sacrifice charging speed or safety in splitting them. The new Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station is an ideal solution to all of these issues, and it just got its first price drop deal thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon. Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station for $93.49 ($17 off)

Anker is one of the market leaders when it comes to charging accessories, and this device only launched last month. The 15% savings you make through the on-page coupon may seem rather modest, but you’re getting a huge amount of functionality for your money.

Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station With two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, this power strip is a versatile charging solution that powers up to six devices simultaneously. See price at Amazon Save $16.50 On-page coupon

Boasting a 6-in-1 power capability, the charging station features two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. With a total power output of 140W, it employs the latest generation of GaN technology to provide high-speed charging. By way of example, it can fully charge the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro in just one hour and 15 minutes.

The design of the Anker Prime Charging Station is both sleek and portable, with a thickness of only 0.7 inches, making it convenient for travel. It sports a smart display for real-time data monitoring of just how your devices are being charged, and the ActiveShield 2.0 technology conducts up to three million daily checks to ensure superior protection for connected devices. So confident is Anker in its device that it is backed by a 24-month warranty, a lifetime $200,000 connected equipment warranty, and dedicated customer support.

Ready to upgrade your work or gaming station? Hit the widget above to learn more about the Anker Prime Charging Station deal.

