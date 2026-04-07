Anker 555 USB-C Hub drops to record-low price for the first time in 2026

Laptops are becoming increasingly powerful, more portable, and more accessible. This is great, but one department that suffers as computers get smaller is port availability. If you don’t want to sacrifice a nice selection of ports, you’ll need to get something like the Anker 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1), and right now, you can get it at its lowest price ever. Buy the Anker 555 USB-C Hub 8-in-1 for just $39.98 ($14.01 off)



This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, which means we’re not sure how long it will last. That said, the last time we saw this record-low price was in late 2025. Get it while it’s hot!

Modern laptops are impressive, but I am always complaining about their common lack of ports. You’re lucky if you get a full HDMI connection, or something like an SD card reader. If you’re suffering from a lack of ports, here is a simple solution that’s also affordable.

The Anker 555 USB-C Hub uses a single USB-C port to turn it into eight ports. One of them is a USB-C PD input that can charge your laptop at 85W. It also comes with a couple of USB-A 3.0 connections, an SD card reader, a microSD card reader, an Ethernet connection, and two full HDMI outputs.

Yes, this means you can connect two monitors to it, so your dual-monitor setup won’t suffer. And these HDMI connections support 4K resolutions at 60Hz, so they can be pretty nice monitors.

I like using these because of my hybrid work style. I constantly need to hit the road and work on the go. At the same time, a lot of my time is spent at my home office, where I have extra accessories, monitors, and more. It’s nice to be able to get home, plug in a single cable, and have my laptop automatically connect to everything.

Note: There are a couple of downsides. This accessory isn’t compatible with Linux. Additionally, if you’re using macOS, the HDMI outputs will display an identical image, so they won’t count as two screens.

This offer likely won’t last long, so get it at this all-time low price while you can. Again, the last time it was at this price was in late 2025. It will really change your experience.

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