Anker 548 Power Bank hits record-low price: Portable, powerful, and works as a lantern

The Anker 548 Power Bank is a very interesting type of battery. As you can see in the image, it looks nothing like a standard battery pack, but it’s also much smaller than a power station. This one aims to fall somewhere in the middle, making it a great option for short camping trips, quick power outages, and weekend adventures. If you’re interested, it’s also at its all-time low price of just $89.99 right now. Buy the Anker 548 Power Bank for just $89.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Newegg.com, but the seller is Anker, so it’s coming directly from the manufacturer. Just keep in mind the discount isn’t automatic. Instead, you need to input a coupon code at checkout. The coupon code is “ANEUA232”.

When a small battery pack just isn’t enough, and a true power station is too much, something like the Anker 548 Power Bank offers the perfect balance. While not tiny, it is still relatively portable. It measures 4.59 x 4.59 x 8.17 in and weighs 5.1 lbs.

It holds a 60,000mAh battery, which is pretty huge. I mean, that is enough to charge your average smartphone about 5-6 times! It’s pretty fast, too. The fastest USB-C port can reach as much as 60W, while the second one tops off at 27W. There are also two 18W USB-A connections for accessories and less power-hungry gadgets.

There are a few really fun added features, too. The built-in screen shows the battery and ports’ live status. There’s also a 3W built-in light on top, with a retractable mechanism. You can pretty much use it as a lantern! I wish it had at least one AC outlet, but that is my only real complaint about it. Otherwise, it’s a really nice power bank for those who need more power in a portable package.

We’re not sure how long this Newegg coupon will stay active, so if you’ve made up your mind, buy your Anker 548 Power Bank as soon as possible. Again, this is the cheapest we’ve seen this model go for in the past. No better deals have existed!