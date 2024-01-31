This handy Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is a bargain at just $19 (46% off)

As much as having lots of cool devices can enhance your life, a tangle of cables or lack of ports can be an issue. The sleek Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is designed to solve these issues, and it’s a bit of a steal in today’s Amazon deal. The hub is reduced from $35 to just $18.85 while the offer lasts. Anker 332 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18.85 ($16 off)

The massive 46% price drop takes the Anker hub to within $1 of its all-time low price, set on Black Friday last year. Only the black colorway is available for under $19, but there are four other colors also on sale between $22 and $25, so you can choose to pay a few bucks more for a hue that matches your setup.

The Anker 332 offers a range of connectivity options, including a 4K HDMI port, a USB-C data port, and two USB-A ports, all capable of 5Gbps data transfer. It also features a 100W PD-IN port for efficient pass-through charging, delivering up to 85W to keep your laptop powered during use. This hub is ideal for quick file transfers and enhancing your workspace with 4K external display capabilities. It comes with an 18-month warranty and dedicated customer service for your peace of mind, and it boasts a commendable 4.4-star rating on Amazon from thousands of reviews.

You can learn more about the deal via the widget above.

