Charger deals: Here are some hot offers for all your charging needs

Anker 735 65W 3-port charger

The Anker Anker 735 65W 3-port charger is technically a previous-generation charger, as it has been replaced by the new Anker Prime lineup. That said, it is still a very capable charger, and it’s a really good brick if you can grab it at just $29.99, which happens to be an all-time low price for this product.

It’s still pretty small at 1.5 × 1.15 × 2.6 inches, and it comes with three ports: two USB-C connections and a single USB-A port. It has a max output of 65W, and both USB-C ports can reach these max speeds when charging a single device. Of course, wattage gets shared as you plug in more devices.

Another great plus about the Anker 735 65W 3-port charger is that it has Power Delivery PPS support. Some newer devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Google Pixel 9 series, require PPS to reach maximum charging speeds.

Anker 321 Power Strip

If you’re looking for something more meant for a desk or bedside table, the Anker 321 Power Strip is a really nice solution. Of course, you can also easily take it with you wherever you go, given that it is still pretty small at 2.2 x 2.2 x 2.2 inches. You’ll just have to deal with the cable.

The Anker 321 Power Strip features plenty of connections: a USB-C port, two USB-A connections, and three AC outlets. The only downside is that the ports aren’t very fast. The USB-C port can reach 20W, while the USB-A speeds can reach 12W.

Of course, this is to be expected when you’re paying only $13.99 for a good power strip. If you really want more speed, though, you can always use the AC outlets.

INIU 15W Wireless Charger

Wireless chargers are super convenient. Nothing beats dropping your phone on a dock and forgetting about your battery life anxiety. That said, wireless chargers can be a bit too expensive. The INIU 15W Wireless Charger is among the cheapest models we would still recommend, even at full price. Today’s discount only sweetens the deal.

The INIU 15W Wireless charger can charge as fast as 15W. Just keep in mind that not all devices can reach such speeds. The manufacturer mentions that Samsung devices are limited to 10W, and iPhones can only reach 7.5W using this charger.

Regardless, you are paying very little for this charger, and I find that I am in less of a rush when using a wireless charger. This one doubles as a stand, so you can continue using it while it’s charging! Make sure to sign up for these deals soon, as we’re not sure how long the sales will last. Both Anker products are at record-low prices, and we don’t see those discounts lasting too long.

