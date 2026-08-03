Anker 100W Max charger drops to $49.99 with 3 ports and a smart display

Busy charging setups can get messy fast, especially when a laptop, phone, and tablet all need power at the same time. The Anker 100W Max USB-C Charger is built for that kind of daily load, and it is now on sale at Amazon. The charger is down to $49.99 from its $69.99 recommended retail price, which is a 29% discount. That saves you $20 off the RRP. That’s just $2 off the all-time low price.

Anker’s compact 100W GaN wall charger features 3 ports: 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A. Either USB-C port can deliver up to 100W on its own, so it can handle many laptops, tablets, and phones without needing a bigger power brick. That makes it a handy pick for travel, desk use, or a shared outlet at home.

The built-in smart display is a handy addition. It shows real-time charging output, temperature, and port activity, so you can see what is happening instead of guessing. The charger also has a foldable plug and a notably small design for a multi-port 100W charger, which helps when you are packing light.

This newer Anker model is aimed at people who want high power and a better view of how their devices are charging, and Amazon buyers seem happy with it too, giving it a strong 4.7 out of 5 rating. You can check out the deal via the button above.

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