Android Wrapped: The fun and cringe-worthy stats you might see

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Spotify has a lot to answer for. The Spotify Wrapped feature has quickly become such an iconic part of December that every brand seems to be launching its version. Some are quite interesting, like Google’s Year in Search, some are just a joke, like Ryanair’s, and some are just downright odd.

I encountered that last category a few days ago. Giving you a peek behind the curtain, we run our workflow at Android Authority through a project management tool called Asana. It’s extremely useful for organizing tasks, but it’s still just a piece of business software. When I got a popup telling me my Year in Asana was ready, detailing how many projects I’d worked on and who I’d collaborated with most in 2024, I was baffled.

Where does it end? Is the printer going to give me a Xerox Wrapped, laying out how many copies I’ve made this year and which color I used the most? Will the coffee machine put all the grams of caffeine I’ve ingested this year into a fun chart? Pandora’s Box was wrapped, and Spotify opened it.

I have mixed feelings about these summaries. On the one hand, they’re one of the most naked examples of trendjacking and bandwagon-jumping you’re ever likely to see. On the other, even the most inane examples usually contain some mildly interesting nuggets when you dig in.

And they might as well have a go. These companies have all the data they need to compile the stats and can put them together easily enough. Display them on a few fun graphics, and it gives the consumer a personalized experience that makes them feel about 1% more special.

The prevalence of this trend makes it all the more surprising that we don’t yet have an Android Wrapped. After all, Google has a ton of very precise and personal statistics about how you interacted with your phone and the world by extension. We wondered what your Year in Android would look like if it did exist. Here’s our vision for it.

Would you like to see Android Wrapped for real? 34 votes Yes 74 % No 26 %

Android Wrapped: The stats you’d expect

ChatGPT

As a Google product, Android would have access to immense amounts of data for this. There would be plenty to work with merely from the way you interact with the operating system, so Google apps like Photos, Maps, and Chrome make it a veritable goldmine.

Here are some examples of the type of stats you might expect to see in your Android Wrapped: You spent 155 hours on the phone — November was the month you were most chatty.

— November was the month you were most chatty. The person you called most was your wife — Your mom was second, and your cable provider’s customer service number was worryingly high up the list.

— Your mom was second, and your cable provider’s customer service number was worryingly high up the list. You sent 11,447 text messages — That fantasy football group chat accounted for a good portion.

That fantasy football group chat accounted for a good portion. WhatsApp was your most used app — You opened it 2,703 times. You must be popular!

— You opened it 2,703 times. You must be popular! Your total screen-on time was 1,669 hours — Your phone was continuously unlocked for 210 minutes on June 10.

— Your phone was continuously unlocked for 210 minutes on June 10. Your most-used emoji was the red heart ❤️ — You’re a lover, not a fighter.

❤️ — You’re a lover, not a fighter. Your most common search topic was the election — You made 15 politics-related searches before voting day.

You made 15 politics-related searches before voting day. You received 7,340 notifications — That’ll be the WhatsApp messages again.

— That’ll be the WhatsApp messages again. You moved 19,162 miles — Working from home kept the number down, but the trip to South America racked up the mileage.

Working from home kept the number down, but the trip to South America racked up the mileage. You took 931 photos — 17% of them were on your South America trip, and you’re in 28% of them.

And the stats you might not expect

ChatGPT

There’s a whole lot more that Android could tell you about your year, but we imagine that it would draw the line somewhere. As interesting as the data may be, certain stats might be unedifying or make you somewhat embarrassed about your phone usage.

Google would be unlikely to take any risks on this front, so here are some examples of stats that Android would probably hold back: You ignored 608 calls this year — They were mostly from your mom. Perhaps you had a good reason to let them ring out?

— They were mostly from your mom. Perhaps you had a good reason to let them ring out? You wasted 412 hours gaming — You could have learned intermediate Spanish in that time.

— You could have learned intermediate Spanish in that time. 62% of your screen time was doom-scrolling on social media — You’re probably angrier than last year.

— You’re probably angrier than last year. Your average screen time before sleeping was 77 minutes — No wonder you need that sleep app.

No wonder you need that sleep app. You searched for 11 things you should already know — How did you make it to 29 without learning to boil an egg?

— How did you make it to 29 without learning to boil an egg? 2,298 words were autocorrected — A 35% increase in spelling fails compared to last year.

— A 35% increase in spelling fails compared to last year. You dropped your phone 18 times — Clumsy!

— Clumsy! 12 apps you downloaded haven’t been opened yet — That calorie tracker might be handy if you try it.

— That calorie tracker might be handy if you try it. You switched to Incognito Mode in Chrome 184 times — There could be an innocent excuse.

— There could be an innocent excuse. You snoozed your alarm 1,071 times — That’s almost three times per day, sleepy head. You can see from these examples why Google might choose to limit the scope of this hypothetical feature. If you have any suggestions for what you’d like to see in an Android Wrapped, feel free to throw them in the comments below.

Comments