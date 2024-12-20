Google quietly solves a common photo issue for iOS to Android switchers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated the Android Switch app to make moving burst photos from iOS to Pixel devices easier.

Unless there are mapping issues, the full set of burst photos will be placed in a stack in Google Photos.

It isn’t yet known if or when other Android phone brands will benefit from the update.

The recent upgrades to Android Switch had already impressed Android Authority’s Ryan Haines, who found moving from the iPhone 16 to the Pixel 9 a surprisingly easy ride with the app. But Google developers are refusing to rest on their laurels. A new update to Android Switch aims to make the transition from iOS to Android devices smoother for users who enjoy taking burst photos.

According to a Threads post by Paul Dunlop, Google’s Product Lead for Android Onboarding and Android Settings, the feature ensures that burst photos are fully preserved during the transfer process, whether through a cable or Wi-Fi connection.

“With this update, you’ll always keep your full set of burst photos when transferring,” Dunlop explained in his post. The feature is now live for Pixel devices with up-to-date software and can be used during initial setup or via the Android Switch app.

In response to questions about how burst photos will be handled in Google Photos, Dunlop clarified that they will generally be grouped into stacks if the feature is enabled. However, he noted, “There are a few differences between how Apple Photos and Google Photos determine stacks, so it may not be a perfect one-to-one mapping.”

While Dunlop specifically referred to Pixel devices in his post, it’s not clear if the update will equally benefit those iOS users switching to other Android phone brands.

