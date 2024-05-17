Quick Share could soon make it even easier to connect and share files

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR In the future, Quick Share could allow you to generate a QR code to simplify connecting to another device and quickly share files.

This QR code feature is not currently live in Quick Share but could be rolled out in the future.

Google renamed Android’s Nearby Share to Quick Share to harmonize the branding with Samsung’s Quick Share. Irrespective of what it is called, Quick Share is an incredibly convenient way to transfer files across devices. It’s the closest AirDrop alternative on Android, and the feature could soon make it even easier to share files, thanks to QR codes.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug spotted an upcoming feature to Quick Share in the latest Google Play Services beta v24.20.13. In addition to locating phones in proximity, Quick Share could soon offer a QR code that the receiver can scan to speed up the connection process and begin sharing files.

In the future, you will be able to generate a QR code to initiate a connection. This can be done by selecting your files to share, invoking Quick Share through the system share sheet, and then clicking the Share with QR code button within Quick Share options. You’d need Bluetooth and Location permissions for Quick Share to work, but once those are granted, a QR code will be generated. The receiver can scan the QR code, which is a near.by deep link URL that initiates a connection, and you can receive the files.

The primary benefit of the QR code will be to speed up the device’s handshake. Quick Share scanning takes a few seconds, even more if you need to toggle your Quick Share privacy settings to change from Your Devices to Contacts or Everyone. A QR code will remove the need to toggle these privacy settings every time.

If you are wondering what happens if you scan that QR code on an iPhone, the near.by deeplink URL will redirect you to the Quick Share support page. So no, Quick Share still doesn’t let you share files with an iPhone, and understandably so. This new feature is not currently live within the app. Google is currently testing it within the app, so it may roll out in the future. It’s not clear if and when this will roll out.

