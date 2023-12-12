This is what Android's upcoming Private Space app-hiding feature looks like

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a Private Space feature to let Android users hide and lock apps on their phones.

While the feature is not live yet, screenshots are available on what it could look like once Google rolls it out.

Our phones are one of our most personal devices, and it’s no surprise that many of us have apps and data that we’d much rather not be seen by people we don’t trust. While everyone should already be using a secure lockscreen on their phone, some users may need an additional layer of security for some extra piece of mind. App lockers on Android have thus thrived, but Google is baking the functionality directly into Android with the upcoming Private Space feature.

Google has rolled out Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 2 for compatible Pixel devices. With this software update, Android Police activated the Private Space feature on their device, even though it is not live yet. Here are some screenshots of the same:

When the feature will go live, it will be available at Settings > Security & privacy > Private Space.

Android’s Private Space feature is said to be quite similar to Samsung’s Secure Folder implementation that is already present on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. You won’t need additional apps to hide apps on your Android phone.

What Private Space does is create a new Android profile that is tied to the primary user, like a work profile. This profile can be locked behind existing security passwords on the phone or set to use a different set of credentials. The report says that you will have to sign into your Google account to install apps on this profile.

Apps present in Private Space are accessed through the bottom of the app drawer. However, the final implementation could be different since the feature is currently a work in progress. The report notes that Google is testing the ability to access Private Space by searching for “private space” in the launcher’s search bar, which would be better than displaying the hidden apps upfront.

The feature in its current format also does not mention how it could hide data beyond apps, like images and other files. Samsung’s Secure Folder provides a way to hide those too.

The Private Space feature is incomplete in Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 2. QPR 2 release will likely roll out as a stable release to Pixel devices as March 2023’s Pixel Feature Drop. Beyond that, the feature could be completed and included in the Android 15 release. You’ll have to wait a while for this to land on your phone, but we hope the wait is worth it.

Comments