Wireless Android phone access from Windows File Explorer begins roll-out

TL;DR A feature allowing wireless access to all your Android device’s files from Windows File Explorer is now available.

The feature is initially being rolled out for testing to users in the Windows Insider Program.

A Windows Blog announcing the roll-out explains how you can test the feature for yourself.

Last month, we highlighted reports that you may soon be able to wirelessly access your Android device from Windows File Explorer. This handy feature now looks set to become a reality as it’s rolled out to certain users for testing.

Windows Blog today advised that the feature is beginning its roll-out to those in the Windows Insider Program. This program is a community of millions of Windows fans and is free to register for here.

While you’ve long been able to connect your device to a PC via USB or access media files via Phone Link, this latest upgrade will let you see and manipulate all of your phone folders and files from your Windows PC as if it were a wired external drive.

The blog outlines the requirements you need to meet to try out the feature. Your phone will need to be running on Android 11 or higher and have the beta version of the Link to Windows app installed. You also need to be registered for the Windows Insider Program, be running Windows 11 on your PC, and be opted into one of the Insider Channels. The blog goes on to explain the steps to take if you’ve fulfilled those criteria.

This test phase will allow Windows to identify any bugs in the system before a wider roll-out, and some known issues are flagged on the blog. They include issues with deleted phone files going to the new Recycle Bin folder on your device and some syncing problems. It’s worth familiarizing yourself with these bugs if you’re going to give the feature a try.

