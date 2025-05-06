Survey reveals people are deeply split over Android's Material 3 Expressive design

We recently uncovered Google’s work on a major visual overhaul of Android . The company is giving Android a fresh coat of paint using the Material 3 Expressive design language.

This overhaul entails copious use of blurred backgrounds, a tweaked notification shade/quick settings panel, and plenty of smaller tweaks. We wondered what readers thought about these changes and posted a poll in our related articles. Here’s what you told us.

Over 7,000 votes were counted in this poll, and 34.4% of surveyed Android Authority readers said they loved this change.

Oddly enough, only a few comments wholeheartedly praised these changes, such as this one from Mossien Awadh:

I love it! I think it looks very refreshing and modern and sorta catches up with the competition but in Google’s very own way 👍

Reader jon95kent also declared his love for the new look:

I love it! This is the change we’ve been awaiting since Android 13. Finally, AOSP and Pixels are gonna look as polished as literally every other Android skin out there (and a bit like iOS too which I don’t mind at all)

User itsjuger had mostly positive things to say about this overhaul too:

I like most of the changes. I’m an advocate for stock Android, it’s clean and gives you the raw experience of Android. However, I personally am not the biggest fan (of) Material UI. I understand the want for simplicity and minimalism, but sometimes I do miss the Aero theme like on Vista and Windows 7. I think it would be a nice change-up from the current Android skin, but I do think their implementation can still be improved. I think this is a good step moving forward to a newer and *clearer* UI.

In second place, with 26% of the vote, was “Android could use a new look, but I’m not convinced that this is it.” This was followed by 20.09% of polled readers saying the overhaul was a great start but that they wanted even more changes. Finally, 19.49% of surveyed users felt that none of these changes felt necessary and that Google should’ve maintained the current design.