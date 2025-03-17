Google says its new Linux Terminal feature isn't a replacement for Android's desktop mode

Here’s the full comment from the Google employee:

“We usually don’t share our feature plan, but I have seen some expectations that I feel like should be corrected before they go wild.

NOT to bring yet another desktop environment. Android, as The main purpose of this Linux terminal feature is to bring more apps (Linux apps/tools/games) into Android, butto bring yet another desktop environment. Android, as speculated by the public, will have better desktop-class windowing system. We think it would in general be bad to present multiple options for the window management on a single device. Ideally, when in the desktop window mode, Linux apps shall be rendered on windows just like with other native Android apps.

This however doesn’t mean that we prohibit the installation of any Linux desktop management system (xfce, gnome, etc.) in the VM. I just mean that those won’t be provided as the default experience as you would expect. But, because Android is an open-source project, I wouldn’t be surprised if there will be any device maker who ships such a Linux desktop management system by default.

And GPU acceleration is something we are preparing for the next release. Stay tuned! :)”