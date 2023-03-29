Big changes in store for Android in India, may affect it globally (Updated)

Update: March 29, 2023 (10:51 AM ET): According to TechCrunch, Google has received some relief from the CCI’s ruling. Google will no longer be required to distribute third-party app stores through the Play Store. However, third-party app stores are still allowed to be sideloaded. Google has also been granted relief from the CCI’s order which demanded Google not deny OEMs, developers, and competitors access to its Play Services APIs. Additionally, the ruling to not restrict developers from distributing apps through sideloading has also been eased.

Original article: January 25, 2023 (11:34 AM ET): After India’s Supreme Court upheld an antitrust order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) last Thursday, Google was ordered to change how it runs its Android platform. The company has now revealed how it plans to comply with the country’s laws and regulations, which could lead to big changes for Android in other parts of the world in the future.