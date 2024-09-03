Android phones across the US are now even better at saving your life

Google

TL;DR Google has expanded its Android Earthquake Alerts System to all US states and six territories.

The feature uses the accelerometers of Android phones around the world to detect tremors, subsequently sending alerts to users in affected areas.

The US now joins 97 other countries that support this earthquake alerts service.

Google launched earthquake alerts on Android back in 2020, giving users what could be a lifesaving warning about tremors and stronger quakes. This service is available on Android phones in 97 countries and in a few US states like California. Thankfully, the feature is now coming to all US states.

Google has announced that the Android Earthquake Alerts System is available in all US states and six territories. The company confirmed that the release will take place over the “coming weeks.”

It’s worth noting that Android earthquake alerts in California, Oregon, and Washington make use of the US Geological Survey’s network of ShakeAlert sensors. Otherwise, Google relies on the accelerometers in Android phones to detect tremors in other countries, states, and US territories.

Supplied by Google

The alert system sends one of two notifications to users if a tremor exceeds a magnitude of 4.5. In the event of weak or light shaking, a notification will merely inform users of the tremor. In the event of moderate to extreme shaking, users can expect a notification urging them to take action. This second alert also offers a few basic tips, such as taking cover.

The expansion comes over a year after a deadly earthquake in Turkey which claimed almost 60,000 lives. The BBC reported at the time that the Android Earthquake Alerts System had failed to warn many citizens in the region. So we hope Google has improved the system since then.

Either way, the expanded earthquake alerts system joins several other potentially lifesaving additions to Android. This includes the Personal Safety app and associated car crash detection functionality, as well as Pixel 9 phones gaining satellite SOS capabilities.

