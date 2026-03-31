Android's new developer verification rollout begins, sideloading changes are next

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out Android’s new developer verification process.

Most users won’t notice changes yet, but unverified apps will soon require the advanced sideloading flow or ADB to install.

The rollout starts now for developers, with user-facing changes arriving later this year and expanding globally by 2027.

Google is moving ahead with its new developer verification system that’ll change the way sideloading works for certain apps on Android.

The company has announced that Android developer verification is now rolling out to all developers, marking the next big step in its push to clean up the app ecosystem. While this might sound like a behind-the-scenes change, it’s closely tied to the new advanced sideloading flow Google announced a few weeks back.

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If you primarily download apps from the Play Store, your experience should stay the same. In fact, if a developer has already completed Google’s Play verification process, their apps will automatically be considered verified.

The changes only really kick in when you try to install apps outside the Play Store.

Later this year, Android will start checking whether an app is registered to a verified developer. If it isn’t, you won’t be able to sideload it the usual way. Instead, you’ll need to go through the new advanced sideloading flow (the same one that includes extra steps and a waiting period) or use ADB.

Google is taking a phased approach to the rollout of the new system. The company has shared the following timelines for the rollout of its advanced sideloading flow: April 2026: A new system service called Android Developer Verifier will start appearing on Android devices.

A new system service called Android Developer Verifier will start appearing on Android devices. August 2026: The advanced sideloading will launch for users.

The advanced sideloading will launch for users. September 2026: New developer verification rules go live in select markets, including Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Apps must be registered by verified developers to be installed and updated on certified Android devices.

New developer verification rules go live in select markets, including Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Apps must be registered by verified developers to be installed and updated on certified Android devices. 2027 onward: The new verification requirements will roll out globally. This staggered approach is meant to give developers time to verify their identity and register their apps before user-facing changes fully kick in.

Google says its internal analysis found that malware is over 90 times more common in sideloaded apps compared to those on the Play Store. A big part of that problem is anonymity, allowing bad actors to distribute harmful apps. Developer verification and the new advanced flow for sideloading aim to fix that problem.

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