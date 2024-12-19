More Android phones can now start using Google's version of Apple Handoff

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding the rollout of cross-device services to more Android phones.

The feature allows Android phones and tablets to talk to each other and collaborate if they are using the same Google account.

Cross-device services work similarly to Apple’s handoff feature.

It’s not uncommon for Apple to borrow features from Android. At the same time, Google also occasionally takes inspiration from iOS. A good example of this is Android’s cross-device services, which mimic Apple’s Handoff feature. Officially announced back in May, this feature has only been available on select devices, but it’s finally starting to roll out to more Android phones.

If you’re unfamiliar with cross-device services, it’s a feature that allows Android phones and tablets to talk to each other and collaborate if they are on the same Google account. So if you start a video call on your phone and decide you want to continue the chat on a bigger screen, that call can be handed off to a tablet without you having to rejoin the call. You can also have one device share a hotspot with another device without the need to find the network and type in a password.

The feature was released on Pixel handsets, as well as Galaxy devices, but many users who own phones from other Android brands have been patiently waiting for the rollout. It looks like soon, however, more people will be able to take advantage of this cross-device integration.

Android Police has now spotted a notification from Google Play Services informing them that cross-device services are now available on their Nothing Phone. It’s likely this update is being delivered through Google Play Services instead of an OS update as a way to ensure standardized implementation across devices without interference from manufacturers.

If cross-device services is available for your smartphone, you can turn them on by going to Settings > Google > All services > Cross-device services. Check out our walkthrough to learn how to use this feature and why it’s so handy.

