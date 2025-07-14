Android's hidden phone info menu is finally getting organized

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Canary is showing a change to the hidden phone information menu.

There’s a new entry called “Phone Information V2.”

The new entry separates information that was on one page into four categories: Device Details, Data & Network, Satellite, and IMS.

Did you know that Android has secret short codes you can use to gain quick access to certain features or information? You just have to enter one of the codes into the dialer to trigger an action or be taken to a hidden menu. In Android Canary, it looks like one of these hidden menus is getting a change.

When you type in *#*#4636#*#* into the dialer, your phone will show you a hidden menu with options including Phone information, Usage statistics, and Wi-Fi information. Most people who know about this hidden menu tend to use it to force-lock their network to 3G, 4G, or 5G, so it doesn’t switch automatically. Something we noticed in Android Canary is that this menu now has a fourth entry — Phone Information V2.

Previously, all of the details in the Phone information option were presented on one page. This new option separates that information into four different tabs: Device Details, Data & Network, Satellite, and IMS. As expected, the tabs neatly bin all relevant information into the categories they belong in. The Satellite tab is particularly interesting as it is completely new.

