Android Automotive is coming to a motorbike for the first time, thanks to KTM

TL;DR KTM is bringing Android Automotive OS to its upcoming premium motorcycles.

The new Communication Control Unit features eSIM, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

However, there is no mention of Google apps being preloaded onto the device.

Android Auto and Android Automotive are very popular in cars. They help users use third-party apps on the screens inside the car. This makes sense, as music streaming and navigation are some of the most common use cases for in-car displays. However, navigation is also a common use case for two-wheelers like motorbikes, and having Android Auto or Automotive would be great for bikes, too. If you have such a wish, you might want to consider KTM’s next bike, as it will come with Android Automotive.

Austrian motorcycle brand KTM has announced a new Communication Control Unit (CCU) for its new TFT Dashboard in horizontal and vertical avatars, which will be available first on its upcoming premium motorcycles. The upgraded CCU includes 32GB of internal storage, 3GB of RAM, and connectivity features like eSIM, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The best part about this upgrade is that the CCU allows the TFT Dashboard to run Android Automotive.

As Mishaal Rahman points out, Android Automotive OS is open source, so anyone can use it, but we’ve not seen it on motorcycles before. The catch here is that adding Google apps to Android Automotive OS will give it the branding “Cars with Google built-in,” which KTM doesn’t mention, meaning there won’t be Google apps preloaded on the device.

KTM is also integrating offline map navigation into the CCU, providing real-time navigation without syncing or tethering to a mobile phone. This will allow for active route guidance and route planning, along with A-B routes, preprogrammed Points of Interest, and more.

For other details, KTM mentions that the CCU will seamlessly reconnect with your smartphone on every ignition cycle. This will also make it easier to update functions and features throughout the motorcycle’s life. Initial updates will be done through the KTM dealer, but in the future, the motorcycle will be able to receive OTA updates directly.

As a bike rider, I am glad bike makers are taking their first steps to integrate familiar OS interfaces with third-party app support. I personally rely on using Google Maps on my smartwatch to avoid pulling out my phone for directions at every turn. Third-party head units are at risk of theft, so an integrated dashboard with this functionality will be much appreciated.

