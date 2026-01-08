Your Android-powered car will get faster updates thanks to Qualcomm

Cars with Android Automotive OS offer a standalone Android experience without having to pair with an Android device. Now, Google and Qualcomm have announced some welcome developments in this space.

Qualcomm announced that it’s teaming up with Google to establish a “unified reference platform” for Android in the car, starting with Android 17:

This approach enables automakers to accelerate prototyping, innovation, and scalable development, allowing them to deliver higher quality, advanced automotive experiences to consumers.

In plain English, this means cars with Android Automotive and Snapdragon chips should get quicker access to the latest Google features.