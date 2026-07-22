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WhatsApp's latest update makes the app way more useful on Android Auto

You can now do a lot more with WhatsApp on Android Auto.
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Jul 22, 2026 — 4:52 PM ET

Android Auto's app launcher showcasing apps like Google Maps, CarStream, phone, and more
Sanuj Bhatia / Android Authority
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TL;DR
  • WhatsApp has revamped the audio experience on Android Auto.
  • Users can now hear and respond to messages, make calls, see call history, and reach favorites from their car’s screen.

WhatsApp is rolling out a suite of new features today. If you’re a WhatsApp user who also uses Android Auto and CarPlay, there are a few reasons to be excited about this update. Without further ado, let’s dive into what’s new.

In a new blog post, WhatsApp announced that the team has refreshed the audio experience on Android Auto and CarPlay. Previously, users were limited to composing messages and placing calls. However, this update will greatly expand upon what you can do.

WhatsApp Android Auto revamp
Meta

Once the update arrives, you’ll be able to hear and respond to messages, make calls, see your call history, and reach your favorites from your car’s infotainment system. This change also improves your ability to use the app in your vehicle hands-free.

In addition to the Android Auto update, the company is adding the ability to open PDFs directly in the app. That means you no longer have to download them first. You’ll also be able to make light edits, like highlighting and annotating right in the chat. This feature will be available only on desktop and the web. It’s also worth mentioning that you can now share a song from Apple Music or Spotify to your WhatsApp status.

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Android AutoWhatsApp
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