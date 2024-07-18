Android Auto may eventually let you control your car's radio directly

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR A recent code dive has discovered strings within the latest Android Auto app that suggest radio controls could be coming to the platform in the future.

The new feature isn’t live or even confirmed, but the strings indicate you’ll be able to control AM, FM, HD Radio, and DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting).

We currently don’t know much about what the radio UI will look like, how it will work, or when we might see it. The feature isn’t actually present right now, beyond the few strings found in the code dive.

Android Auto is a great way to use Auto-optimized apps on the move. You can use Google Maps, stream music services, listen to podcasts, and even access basic information like the weather, all from your car’s radio. Ironically, the only function it has yet to offer is the ability to play back AM, FM, and HD radio channels. This may soon be changing, as evidenced by 9to5Google’s recent code dive into the Android Auto app.

While the feature isn’t live or even officially announced yet, a series of strings were found in the Android Auto v12.3 and v12.4 apps that hint at Car Radio controls. The strings specifically mention AM, FM, HD Radio, and DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting). There’s no mention of satellite radio, so it’s possible that Sirius XM won’t be one of the options, though it’s already possible to use an app for that anyway.

It’s unclear what the radio UI will look like, how many radio stations you’ll be able to save as presets, or any other details. It’s also important to remember that while Google is clearly testing something, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will make its way to actual users anytime soon.

Although radio controls probably aren’t at the top of anyone’s list, if and when this feature rolls out, it will make your automobile’s audio experience a bit more consistent. It might also be a tad safer, as it should be easier to access. Right now, you have to switch back to the car manufacturer’s entertainment system just to utilize the radio, which can be a pretty jarring transition from the Android Auto experience.

The new radio controls are the biggest upcoming changes spotted, but it’s also worth noting that Google has introduced a few small changes that are already live. First, Android Auto will now give you tips on how to improve performance if your phone is overheating. It’s also removed a lot of the strings related to wallpapers. This isn’t surprising, as the company updated Android Auto previously so it could use your phone’s background, making it less necessary for Android Auto to have its own wallpaper choices.

