Survey shows a ton of readers didn't know about this Android Auto feature

Google doesn’t offer a ton of Android Auto features out of the box, but the company offers developer options so users can customize their automotive experience accordingly.

Colleague Andy Walker recently outlined some Android Auto settings he always changes, but he also posted a poll asking whether readers used developer options in Android Auto.

Do you use developer mode in Android Auto? Over 4,100 votes were cast in this survey, and the most popular pick was “I didn’t know it was an option,” accounting for ~36% of all votes. I imagine that many polled users haven’t thought about this option, as Android Auto is such a departure from traditional Android phones.

Meanwhile, ~22% of surveyed readers said they haven’t tried developer mode but would like to. Rounding out the podium was “yes, I use it frequently,” as ~19.5% of respondents said they constantly used this Android Auto feature.

Finally, 12.4% of surveyed readers said they had no need for developer mode in Android Auto, while 9.5% said they only used it for specific settings.

In other words, 51.4% of respondents use Android Auto’s developer mode in some capacity or would like to do so. Meanwhile, 48.6% of surveyed readers either didn’t know it was an option or said they had no need for it.

