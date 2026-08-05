Android Auto is coming to boats, because why not

TL;DR Boats from the Crest and Balise brands will now come with Android Auto built in.

The brands have also partnered with the Savvy Navvy app for navigation on lakes, inland waters, and oceans.

Customers who purchase a 2027 Crest or Balise boat will also get access to Savvy Navvy premium for free.

Android Auto can be extremely helpful while driving, and you can tweak some settings to make things even better. However, it has so far been limited to road vehicles. That’s changing now, as MasterCraft Boat Holdings has announced it’s bringing Android Auto support to its upcoming Crest and Balise pontoon boats.

The company has partnered with Savvy Navvy, a navigation app built for boaters that offers features such as charts, smart routing, nearby boat traffic, and navigation (via MacRumors). The app will display real-time navigation to boaters much like regular maps do on Android Auto, complete with ETA, speed, remaining distance, etc.

Users will be able to plan their boat trips at home and will find their route and other details ready to go when they board their boat. Otherwise, owners can also switch between day, night, and satellite map views.

Customers who purchase a 2027 Crest or Balise “Conquest” or “Caribbean” model will get Android Auto-compatible displays built in, along with Savvy Navvy support. The company is also including access to Savvy Navvy Premium for its customers. In fact, Mastercraft claims that these boats are the first to offer factory-installed CarPlay and Android Auto with on-water navigation.

Meanwhile, if you already have a boat, you don’t need to upgrade to a new Crest or Balise model just to get the convenience of Savvy Navvy. The app is available on Android Auto and CarPlay worldwide and works with any compatible display, including aftermarket displays on older boats.

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