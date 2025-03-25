Android Auto's latest update gets ready to hit the brakes on Google Assistant

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto 14.0 is now rolling out, and there are some under-the-hood signs that Gemini will soon replace Google Assistant on the app.

The app’s code includes strings like “Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car.”

Despite these indicators, the latest update doesn’t yet offer any user-facing changes.

The latest version of Android Auto has started rolling out to users, and some will be disappointed to see that there aren’t any visible changes just yet. However, a deeper dive into the app has strongly suggested that Gemini is almost ready to replace Google Assistant in your car.

According to 9to5Google, Android Auto 14.0 is now reaching users via the stable release in the Play Store. A teardown of the app’s code reveals several new strings and assets that reference Gemini and Gemini Live. One line flatly states, “Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car,” while others refer to user surveys and feedback prompts specifically tied to Gemini’s performance in Android Auto.

At this stage, none of these changes are user-facing, and there’s no toggle in the settings to turn them on. But the inclusion of so many Gemini-related strings points to an update that’s nearing completion, even if an exact timeline remains unknown.

Android Auto 14.0 also includes new image files referencing HD Radio logos, continuing behind-the-scenes development on local media controls. Earlier betas of the same release hinted at additional car control features and Maps settings, but those remain inactive for now.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like