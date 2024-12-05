We’re giving Bluesky a shot, and you should too

We have a quick announcement to make: Android Authority is on Bluesky. You can follow us at @androidauthority.com.

Right now, we’re just pushing out our RSS feed, so you can see all our articles there as we publish them. But we plan to become more involved over the next months as we build out a strong community of Android enthusiasts on Bluesky.

Bluesky is in many ways a Twitter clone. The use of the old name is deliberate – Bluesky looks and feels like Twitter used to before Elon Musk paid an ungodly amount of money for it and turned it into… well, something else.

But Bluesky is not just a clone. It’s built on open principles (the tiny staff of the company boasts about the platform being “billionaire proof”). It doesn’t try to force an algorithmic feed on you, like every other major social network right now. And it has cool original features like custom feeds, labeling, and robust block/mute functionality.

While Bluesky has been around for a few years, it’s seen a massive influx of users in the last few weeks. Enough to make another billionaire-owned network pay attention.

Give it a shot and you might find that most of your favorite follows (besides Android Authority, of course) are already on the platform. At the time of this writing, Bluesky has 24 million users and growing steadily.

Don’t worry, we’ll continue to be active on Twitter/X serving our 1.2 million followers, even though the platform has become increasingly hostile towards the media.

We’re saying this in a very practical sense. X has made it harder for publications like Android Authority to find success on its platform. X not only throttles posts with links, meaning the majority of our posts get artificially limited exposure. It’s also made it harder for us to even post – the free tier of its API, which we’ve been using to auto-post our articles, has recently been limited to just 17 posts per day. So if you’ve been relying on X to follow all our articles, you should look into other options like Bluesky or an RSS reader.

Bluesky in contrast doesn’t mess with links (in fact it proudly encourages linking out) and it already sends out more traffic to some publications than Meta-owned Threads, despite having a fraction of its user base.

