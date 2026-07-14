Remember Flash games? This Android app will let you relive your childhood

TL;DR A developer has created a new app that lets you play Flash games directly on Android.

Called Swiff, the app supports over 100,000 Flash games and animations.

There’s support for keyboard and mouse, gamepads, and on-screen controls.

Remember the era of Adobe Flash? It was a special time on the internet that saw the rise of thousands of browser games and animations. While the quality can vary greatly, there are tons of old Flash games that were fun and addictive, like The Binding of Isaac and Epic Battle Fantasy. If there are some Flash games you miss, you can now play them on your Android with a new app.

A developer who goes by NaviVani-dev has released a new app called Swiff. The app is specifically designed to let you enjoy Flash games and animations directly on Android. According to the GitHub page, Swiff gives you access to over 100,000 pieces of Flash content, which is possible due to the Flashpoint Archive.

The app also offers support for the following: Gamepad mapping to keyboard and mouse input

On-Screen controls for keyboard and mouse input

Offline proxy to trick games into thinking they are running on their official websites

Frontend and Android shortcuts support (including automatic frontend syncing)

Export your save files to a custom folder (for syncing with apps like Syncthing)

Custom SWF content importing (Custom games support every feature Swiff has to offer)

Keep in mind that Swiff isn’t the only app that lets you play old Flash games. You can use emulators like Retro Flash Game Player or FlashArch as well. Similar to those emulators, Swiff is powered by the open-source Ruffle engine. The developer says that they will update the app if there are any annoying bugs or if anyone has ideas for useful features to add.

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