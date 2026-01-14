Android 17 leak shows Google may fix one UI mistake and double down on another

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak shows what Android 17’s dual-shade Quick Settings/Notifications UI will look like on foldable phones.

Large-screen devices, such as foldables and tablets, will reportedly not have the option to revert to the classic combined shade.

Google is also expected to finally bring back separate Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles.

Android 17 is still very much in the works, but a steady stream of discoveries, many of which are based on our own reporting, has given us a good sense of what to expect from the update. Now, a new leak is giving us a sneak peek at two UI changes that are likely to accompany the next major Android update.

According to Telegram tipster Mystic Leaks, Google is making solid progress on a revamped dual-shade Quick Settings layout and the long-awaited return of separate Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles.

The leak is backed by a video showcasing the dual-shade Notifications and Quick Settings interface that’s expected to feature in Android 17. This split layout was first spotted back in 2024 by Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman.

The design itself won’t look unfamiliar. It closely mirrors the split notification and Quick Settings panels already used by several OEMs, including Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, in their Android skins.

According to the latest leak, Google has since ironed out most of the visual quirks and functional bugs that plagued earlier versions of the feature, suggesting the dual-shade interface is now far more polished and on track to appear in Android 17.

However, there may be a big catch. The leakers claim that foldable phones and tablets will reportedly be forced to use the new split layout on the larger screens. There’s no toggle or setting to switch back to the classic combined notification and Quick Settings panel. That means that tablets will always present the split view, while on foldables, the behavior will depend on the screen, with only the cover display showing the classic, combined shade.

Swiping down from the left side of the inner screen will open up notifications, while swiping down from the right will open Quick Settings. While this behaviour seems logical for devices with large displays, some users might want to stick to the combined look, which, per the new leak, won’t be possible on foldables and tablets.

In May of last year, we discovered strings indicating Google plans to add a new “Notifications & Quick Settings” option under Settings > Notifications. This page allows users to switch the panel design from the current “combined” version to the new “separate” view. In line with the latest leak, we had also found a special footer message that appears only on foldable devices, noting that the combined panel is limited to the outer screen.

Separate Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles are finally coming back In more welcome news, Android 17 could finally undo one of Google’s most controversial UI changes.

For years, users have complained about the combined Quick Settings internet tile that merged Wi-Fi and mobile data into a single toggle. Until recently, there was no real indication that Google planned to reverse course. However, that changed after the release of Android 16 QPR2.

Back in December, one of the lead developers behind LineageOS discovered code pointing to an optional switch that splits the internet tile back into separate Wi-Fi and mobile data toggles. The new leak reiterates that and confirms that this is indeed happening.

