Did Android 17 eat your Pixel's widgets? Google's working on it

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 has been causing home screen widgets to disappear on some Pixel phones.

The issue appears to be tied to work profiles.

Google says it’s aware of the problem and that a fix should be coming soon.

Android 17 is hitting Pixel phones right now, and it’s brought with it a strange bug: some users’ home screen widgets are disappearing. It’s seemed like the issue was only cropping up on phones with work profiles set up — and now, Google’s confirmed that that’s the case, and that a fix is in the works.

Google community engagement manager and Android Authority alum Mishaal Rahman replied to a comment about the problem on Reddit, acknowledging that Google is aware of the bug and that it’ll be patched in a software update that’s coming “soon.”

Pixel users with work profiles set up have been reporting that since installing Android 17, they’ve lost access to their home screen widgets. If you’re affected by this bug, it seems like you can fix it by removing the work profile from your device, restarting, and manually adding your widgets back. If you actually use your phone for work, though, that might not be an option for you.

Rahman didn’t specify exactly when we should expect a patch. We’ll be watching for it to roll out.

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