Android 17 Beta 2 starts clamping down on apps that misuse accessibility services

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 2 now enables a stricter Advanced Protection feature we previously spotted in development.

When the mode is enabled, Android blocks apps that aren’t classified as accessibility tools from accessing the AccessibilityService API.

This means apps like automation tools, launchers, or customization apps that rely on the API will lose functionality when Advanced Protection is turned on.

Google has quietly rolled out a new security measure tied to Advanced Protection Mode in Android 17 Beta 2. If you have Advanced Protection enabled on your device running the latest Android 17 beta, you’ll now face a restriction that prevents certain apps from using the AccessibilityService API, thereby restricting their functionality. We first discovered the change last month, but can now confirm it’s rolling out widely.

Advanced Protection Mode is the one-tap security feature introduced with Android 16 for users who want stronger safeguards against attacks and harmful apps.

Meanwhile, the AccessibilityService API helps people with disabilities interact with their devices. Apps like screen readers, switch-based input systems, and other assistive tools rely on it to read screen content or perform actions on behalf of the user.

However, the same capabilities can also be misused. Apps with accessibility access can view screen content, observe user interactions, and even perform gestures automatically. Over the years, many apps, including automation tools, customization utilities, monitoring apps, and some launchers, have used the API to work around Android’s system limitations.

As we previously reported, Google has been working to tighten this loophole within Advanced Protection Mode.

What changes in Android 17 Beta 2 With the new behavior enabled, turning on Advanced Protection Mode prevents apps that aren’t officially classified as accessibility tools from receiving accessibility permissions.

If a non-accessibility app already has the permission, the system automatically revokes it. Users also won’t be able to grant the permission while the mode is active.

We tried this by downloading dynamicSpot, an app that emulates Dynamic Island behavior on Android phones, on our Pixel 9a running Android 17 Beta 2. With Advanced Protection Mode enabled, we were unable to grant dynamicSpot the accessibility permissions it needs to display floating pop-ups. The only way to use the app now is to disable Advanced Protection Mode.

Meanwhile, the stable Android 16 QPR3 build running on our Pixel 10 Pro still allows us to use dynamicSpot with Advanced Protection Mode switched on.

Google’s support page notes that apps that properly declare themselves as accessibility tools, such as screen readers or voice-based accessibility services, will remain unaffected by this change.

While the new behavior fits the broader mandate of Advanced Protection Mode, users who enable the feature may lose compatibility with certain apps. What’s good is that at least Google is giving users a clear choice: use Advanced Protection Mode and protect yourself from malicious apps, or risk not using it and keep accessing the apps that require accessibility permissions.

With the change now appearing in Android 17 Beta 2, there’s no doubt it’ll be a part of the stable release.

