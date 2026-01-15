Can't find that system setting? The latest Android 16 QPR3 beta makes life easier.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The second Android 16 QPR3 beta includes a tweaked system settings menu.

The menu now offers sub-headings and groups similar settings together.

We first saw this modified system settings page in the January 2026 Android Canary release.

Google pushed out the first Android Canary release of the year last week, and we noticed a redesigned settings menu in this software. Now, Google has released the second Android 16 QPR3 beta update, and this rejigged settings menu is also available here.

We found a redesigned system settings menu in the second Android 16 QPR3 beta. The tweaked design sees similar settings grouped together under distinct sub-headings. For example, settings related to the keyboard, gestures, and navigation mode are grouped under the “interaction” sub-heading. Check out the current and new system settings menus below.

This redesigned system settings page should make for a more intuitive experience, as the sub-headings and grouped sections mean you should be able to quickly find your desired setting. Of course, Pixel phones already let you search for specific settings, but this should still make life easier.

It’s also worth noting that Android 16 QPR2 already offers sub-headings for some settings pages, such as notifications, display and touch, and accessibility. So we’re glad this change has come to the system settings menu.

This isn’t the only significant change we noticed in the second Android 16 QPR3 beta. The update also downgrades the recents menu and offers several battery-related tweaks.

