6 big features missing on Android 16

Google’s big Android 16 update has arrived a tad early in the year — and that’s good news as we get to play with new software a little ahead of schedule. It also means that the upcoming Pixel flagships will likely ship with the latest Android update out of the box, unlike last year.

While the Pixel 10 series may get Android 16 at launch, the latest version still misses several noteworthy features in the stable release. Android 16 brings a lot of under-the-hood changes for all Android flagships (not just Pixels), but the more user-facing changes we all have been eagerly waiting for? Yeah, you will have to wait a little longer.

Material 3 Expressive

A big draw of the new Android version is the updated theming engine — a step up from the older Material You we’ve come to know and love from previous Android versions. It’s more colorful, more personalized, and Google has even played around with text, shapes, and transparency to make it feel more modern.

Justifying the ‘Expressive’ tag in its name, this Material You iteration is quite a sensory experience. Animations look bouncier, elements follow nice motion physics, and haptic feedback brings everything to life.

It would’ve been even better if it launched with the first Android 16 stable release — but alas, we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Live Updates

Remember when Google introduced Live Updates in Android 16 to mimic iPhone-style, omnipresent notifications? Yeah, that too isn’t fully available yet.

The only working part right now is the live progress bar feature in apps like ride-hailing and food-delivery services. So, you can see exactly where your order is while you impatiently stare at the front door.

But the fancier bits — like the persistent iPhone-style chip and lock screen updates that rely on always-on display — are still a few months away. The silver lining is that more app developers will have time to update their apps to support the feature before the full experience rolls out. At least we can hope for that to happen.

Desktop mode

We’ve long wanted Google to roll out a Samsung DeX-style desktop mode for a full-fledged PC-like experience using just your phone and an external monitor. And every year, we get teased that it’s just around the corner. This year is no different, sadly.

Instead of copying Samsung, Google pulled a boss move and partnered with it. The result? A functional, PC-like windowed experience for Android apps, while your phone or tablet remains accessible separately. Our own Mishaal Rahman even put together a detailed guide if you want to dive deeper.

The feature will be supported by the Pixel 8 and newer devices, though once it rolls out later this year.

Redesigned Google Photos editor

Google Photos is already one of the most powerful image editors on smartphones — it’s actually surprising how many features Google has packed into such a simple app. However, the app’s gotten cluttered over the years as more AI tools were added on top of existing ones. With Android 16, the image editor is getting a major redesign, both in terms of visuals and usability.

The interface looks more modern and matches the expressive Material You design. And of course, there are AI-powered suggestions in the form of chips that appear directly on the image, so you don’t have to dig through menus.

Lock screen customizations

Lock screens have become the new playground for self-expression across Android and iOS with flashy images and fancy clock layouts. With Android 16, Google wants to make your lock screen pop with Magic Portraits — with your photos peeking through clover and other fun shapes. They look damn cool when photos lift out of those cutouts using depth information!

There’s a nice little animation too as you move from the lock screen to the home screen. I’ve played around with the feature using my own photos, but Joe Maring’s Magic Portrait of his dog? That one’s adorable to the Pro Max degree — no comparisons.

I just can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on this and go bonkers with what they can create.

Quick Settings redesign

The Quick Settings panel is also in for a big revamp in Android 16, in addition to Android getting a fresh coat of paint overall. Mixed tile shapes that don’t look jarring, their customizable sizes, and matching sliders for volume and brightness are all coming to your Pixel. Google even updated the status bar icons for battery, Wi-Fi, etc., moving from solid, filled icons to more nuanced designs.

And yes, Google borrowed iOS’s dual-shade pull-down menu — swipe down from the left for notifications and the right for Quick Settings. But you’ll still have the option to stick with the single gesture for both like we do it now.

Once again, though, if you just updated your Pixel to Android 16 stable, you won’t see any of this yet.

When should I expect these features?

Google didn’t cram all its flashy new features into the first stable Android 16 release. Instead, it’s spreading them out across the year and releasing them via Pixel Drops.

Many of the features above are part of the Android 16 QPR1 beta that rolled out last month, with the second beta bringing the new desktop mode for you to check out. There’s no official timeline yet, but it’ll likely be a few months before everything drops. Mishaal predicts an early September release for Android 16 QPR1’s general release, which could coincide with the Pixel 10‘s speculated release.

And while a lot of this is missing, sure, there’s still plenty to explore in Android 16 as is. You can check out our full review to see how your Pixel is set for a big upgrade already.