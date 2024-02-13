We might see Android 15 DP1 this week, maybe

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR It’s possible we could see the first developer preview of Android 15 on Thursday.

A post from a Googler says DP1 is “scheduled for Feb 15.”

Of course, even if it is scheduled for then, that doesn’t mean Google won’t change the schedule.

Last week, Google launched the first Android 14 QPR3 beta. However, it appears it could launch an even bigger and more important Android version this week: the first developer preview of Android 15.

According to an Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) comment from a Googler, the plan is to launch Android 15 DP1 on Thursday, February 15. As first spotted by 9to5Google, the comment in question refers to Android 15 as “Android V,” which is the alphabetical letter ascribed to this version of Android. Its internal codename is “Vanilla Ice Cream,” but we expect Google to refer to it as Android 15 publically.

Here’s a screenshot of the comment:

Of course, just because this Googler thinks Android 15 DP1 drops on Thursday doesn’t mean that will actually happen. It could be that Google originally scheduled this but pushed it back. It could be that this Googler is simply mistaken. There are any number of reasons to think that Android 15 DP1 won’t launch this week, but this evidence does suggest it is possible.

For the record, the first developer previews of Android 14 and Android 13 had launched by this point in their respective years, so Google is a bit late with Android 15. It would make a lot of sense to see DP1 launch this week, but we’ll need to wait and see what happens.

