Android 15 release date leaks: Get ready to have some Vanilla Ice Cream

Google has not officially confirmed the release date, but a known Android insider has also corroborated the information.

Android 15, codenamed “Vanilla Ice Cream,” could debut on October 15, according to a leak by Android Headlines. The publication hasn’t revealed the source of its information, but the suggested date aligns with Google’s release cadence for new Android versions.

Google usually releases Android updates in October alongside new Pixel phones. However, this year, Google released the Pixel 9 series in August with Android 14. Google also has a habit of releasing new Android updates on a Monday. However, Android Headlines notes that October 14 is a holiday for Columbus Day, which is probably why Google pushed the release to October 15. In any case, an Android 15 release on October 15 has a nice ring to it.

When the stable Android 15 update finally lands, it should first hit Pixel hardware, followed by other Android devices. Android 15’s late arrival also indicates that we might see fewer bugs on the update, given that the company has had plenty of time to iron them out.

Google has not officially confirmed the October 15 Android 15 release date, but Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman concurs that this could be the date the new software will arrive. Rahman had also previously suggested an October release timeline for Android 15.

Android 15 will bring enhanced system integration, more AI-driven features, improved customization options, notable UI changes, and much more. You can take a look at all the confirmed and rumored Android 15 features here.

