Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 is here with key bug fixes

TL;DR Google is rolling out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 to Pixel phones.

The update brings a host of fixes for user-reported and developer-reported bugs and issues.

Google has released Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 (BP11.241210.004) for Pixel devices, bringing a host of bug fixes and improvements ahead of the stable rollout in March.

The update includes the January 2025 security patch and is available for a wide range of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold. All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.

The software is part of Google’s Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which are designed to offer significant updates to Android between major versions. Unlike the monthly security patches or minor updates that Google rolls out, QPRs deliver larger changes, such as new features, UI tweaks, and essential improvements. Essentially, QPRs allow Google to roll out bigger changes without waiting for the next major Android version, in this case, Android 16.

The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 release focuses on addressing both user-reported and developer-reported bugs and other issues, enhancing the overall stability and usability of the platform. Here are some of the key issues resolved in this update:

Resolved developer- and user-reported issues: Fixed an issue that could cause a device to restart when making a phone call. (Issue #379051274, Issue #390594506)

Addressed a problem where resuming an app from the app overview would unexpectedly return to the home screen. (Issue #385017194)

Resolved issues with the language picker menu, which sometimes caused the IME to hide in apps with specific soft input settings. (Issue #388201594, Issue #386972825)

Fixed a bug that caused a clicking sound during video recording. (Issue #385998260)

Addressed an issue where wireless charging would stop functioning in some cases. (Issue #379301921)

Other resolved issues: Fixed various issues impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Addressed a bug that could cause devices to crash after starting an exercise on a connected Wear OS device.

Resolved null pointer exceptions that sometimes led to system UI crashes.

Fixed a bug that caused the Android Beta Feedback app to crash when submitting a bug report. With these fixes, Android 15 QPR2 Beta 3 brings improved performance and stability, ensuring a smoother experience for Pixel users as we approach the stable Android 16 release later this year.

