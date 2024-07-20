Android 15 has a hidden screen saver that's out of this world

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR There’s a hidden screen saver in Android 15, based on the Landroid easter egg minigame.

The screen saver shows a spacecraft floating through space and landing on various planets.

Android 14 and 15 offer a hidden Landroid spaceship game as an easter egg, offering wireframe graphics and allowing you to land on various planets. Now, it turns out there’s another spaceship-themed easter egg in Android 15.

Software engineer Dylan Roussel (h/t: 9to5Google) spotted a new Landroid screensaver that’s available after you access the spaceship game for the first time in Android 15. As a refresher, you can access the game by tapping Settings > about phone > Android version and then repeatedly tapping the “Android version” field. You’ll then need to tap and hold on the resulting Android 15 logo for a few seconds to launch the game.

The new spaceship-themed screensaver should then be visible by tapping Settings > Display and Touch > Screen saver on your phone. Pixel Tablet users can see it via Settings > Hub mode > Screen saver. Check out a screen recording below, via 9to5Google.

As you can see, the screen saver mimics the game as a little spacecraft navigates to various planets and lands on them. Either way, it’s a neat addition if you’re a fan of screen savers, especially if you’ve got a Pixel Tablet docked into the speaker hub.

