Poll: What's your favorite Android 15 feature?

The big day is here: Android 15 is out. That means Pixel owners everywhere lining up to download Google’s latest updates for their phones, and everyone else counting the days until we start seeing other OEMs begin to follow suit — though maybe we shouldn’t hold our breath.

Even with many of you in for a wait, Android 15’s release gives us a lot to look forward to. This year’s build doesn’t really represent a major overhaul to the platform itself, and instead feels like a boatload of smaller changes, all arriving en masse.

Today’s a bit complicated, though, for anyone keeping score, as we’re also getting Google’s latest Pixel Drop, armed with a bunch of new features for the company’s own phones. And while stuff like the Pixel 9’s new underwater photography mode sounds cool, it’s important to keep track of what’s an Android 15 change, and what’s a Pixel change.

Luckily for you, we’ve been keeping track — and there are a lot of them to look forward to. While you should absolutely check out the full list of Android 15 features, we’ve picked a few of our favorites to help us get a sense of which you’re anticipating the most:

Which Android 15 feature are you most excited about? 1039 votes SIM removal/Find My Device authentication 22 % Private Space 21 % App Pairs 16 % More camera control in third-party apps 6 % Satellite support for messages 12 % Partial screen sharing 3 % Sensitive notifications 6 % Higher quality webcam mode 3 % Better foldable screen continuity 2 % Adaptive Vibration 9 %

You may have seen this poll on a couple of our other Android 15 stories, and that’s because we’re trying to get it in front of as many eyes as possible, all in the interest of collecting the biggest, most useful data set. If you’ve already participated, we appreciate you taking the time, and if you haven’t yet — well, no time like the present! Are you a fan of Android 15’s new theft-deterrent protections? Are you interested in hiding sensitive apps from prying eyes? Or maybe you’re into foldables and are looking forward to saving your favorite split-screen app combos?

If you’re a big video-shooter, are you excited about Eyes Free videography? And we have to admit, it’s hard not to be impressed by the basic idea of our smartphones talking to satellites. Some of these changes are a lot less flashy than others, but nonetheless pretty important-sounding; have you ever made a screen recording and captured more than you meant to? Maybe you just appreciate how Android is finally formalizing the idea that not all notifications are created equal (and some should be kept closer to the vest than others).

Way too few of you have probably even bothered using your Android phone as a USB webcam — will Android 15 change that? And how has it taken this long for a smartphone platform to address the problem of preposterously loud vibrations when we’re trying to keep our phone silent during a meeting?

Like we said, there’s just mountains of changes to look forward to with this release. Let us know which you’re most eager to try out for yourself, and hop into the comments to spell out just why. We can’t wait to hear from you!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments